Is Kung Fu new tonight on The CW? More season 3 hopes

Is Kung Fu new tonight on The CW? Are we diving back into this action-packed world in just a matter of hours?

Be sure to follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

Of course, it would be delightful if we were able to hand down all sorts of good news within this article; unfortunately, that’s just not the case. Last week’s dramatic showdown with Russell Tan served as the season 2 finale and with that, we’re all set now to collectively sit around and wait to see what the future will hold. There were some cliffhangers at the end of season 2, but we do think there’s enough creative freedom still to send this story in all sorts of different directions.

At least we do know that the show is coming back for a season 3 already, right? Given how many series got canceled by The CW this past month (there was a LOT), we’re grateful that we’re going to see Nicky’s journey continue. Not only that, but the show will be back on the air this fall alongside Stargirl on Wednesday nights. The writers are already hard at work on the story, and we’re hoping that we’ll get an official trailer of sorts a little bit later in the summer.

Now that we’re two seasons into this story, we do feel like we’re in a pretty safe spot when it comes to having confidence in the creative team. They know the world and these characters really well and with that in mind, they can continue to build and advance things further. We want to see characters tested and for there to be a constant gray area between good and evil. This show has always done a lot with a little, and kudos to it for making a network show have some exciting feature-film elements here and there.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Kung Fu

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Kung Fu season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







