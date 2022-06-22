Superman & Lois season 2 finale promo: Stopping Ally Allston

Next week on The CW the Superman & Lois season 2 finale is going to be here, and we just hope you’re prepared for absolute chaos.

“Waiting for Superman” is the perfect title for what lies ahead in so many ways. Everyone, in some shape or form, will be looking for a miracle or a hero to save the day. The two worlds are getting closer to merging and with that, Ally Allston is ever closer to making her goal into a reality. She’s as powerful a villain as Clark Kent as ever seen and on the surface, it seems like he has no hope of stopping her.

Yet, is there still a way for Superman to return? (Yea, obvious joke there.) We do of course wonder if there’s a way for him to siphon his powers back from her, or if there is some help that could be called in from some other places in the Arrowverse. There’s certainly potential for some surprise cameos in this finale, and we absolutely would love it. We know that this show in particular has worked hard to not just be a curtail call of cameos, but there are certain times where it makes sense. This is one of those times.

Given that there is a season 3 renewal already and we can’t imagined a merged world being the setting for it, we do tend to think that Ally will somehow be defeated at the end of all of this. Provided that this is the case, the question then becomes how the story will be set up for the future. John Diggle is involved in the cliffhanger, but how? Are we setting up for him to have a larger role next season? There are so many questions in this final episode, and it’s hard to fathom all of them being answered entirely. Still, we’re psyched for the writers to give it a good effort.

