Superman & Lois season 2 episode 15 (finale) spoilers: Cliffhanger ahead!

Next week on Superman & Lois season 2 episode 15, the moment you’ve been waiting for will have arrived. This is the epic finale! “Waiting for Superman” is the title, and it really all comes down to this: A showdown. Is there any hope at all for Earth to stay separated from the Bizarro World? Is Ally’s plan going to win, and what can Clark really do in order to stop it?

This is going to be one of those episodes that feels perfect for a superhero show, at least in that it likely begins with all of our heroes’ backs against the wall, as it looks like there is virtually no way for them to make it out alive.

Below, you can take a look at the full Superman & Lois season 2 episode 15 synopsis with other insight on what lies ahead:

SEASON FINALE – Chrissy Beppo (Sofia Hasmik), with the authorization of the Department of Defense, has a message for the people of Smallville, not only is the merging of planets real, it is happening. Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch, Jordan Elsass, Alex Garfin, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wole Parks, Taylor Buck and Dylan Walsh also star. The episode was directed by Gregory Smith and written by Brent Fletcher & Todd Helbing (#215). Original airdate 6/28/2022. Every episode of SUPERMAN & LOIS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Will there be a cliffhanger?

Based on a lot of the indications that are currently out there, it absolutely feels like one is coming! It’s going to involve David Ramsey coming back as John Diggle, and he could be bringing with him some news that sets the stage for whatever is next. Is this connected to his recent appearance on The Flash? Only time will tell…

