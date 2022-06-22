Only Murders in the Building season 2 premiere spoilers: Where it picks up

For anyone out there wondering if the Only Murders in the Building season 2 premiere is going to hit the ground running, we now have an answer. Not only is this episode going to do that, but you may be able to check out a story here that is bigger and bolder than ever.

The first thing we should share about the June 28 episode (the first of two airing on that day) is that the title is “Persons of Interest.” Makes sense, right? In the aftermath of Bunny’s death, Mabel, Charles, and Oliver are going to be looked at as the responsible parties.

If you want a few more details about the first episode back and what you can see, go ahead and check out the full episode 1 synopsis:

Welcome home, Arconiacs! Minutes after Season 1’s finale, Charles, Oliver and Mabel are now implicated in the murder of Board President, Bunny Folger. They must choose whether to lay low or risk their safety by catching the killer themselves. As they grapple with that choice, fireworks ensue.

We don’t think that we really need to tell you at this point what decision the trio is going to make here. They have a successful podcast that is all about catching murderers! Sure, they’ve only done it once and they were initially wrong in their accusation, but they’ve still done it. They also aren’t going to sit idly by and let someone potentially frame them, even if this ends up being what happens regardless (and much to our own personal chagrin).

