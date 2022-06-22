Outlander season 7: A script tease and some on-set humor

We know that we’re still a good ways away from the premiere of Outlander season 7, but there is more that we can share today.

If you look below, you can see a “Heard on Set” tease courtesy of executive producer Maril Davis, one that is an actual line from the upcoming season! She likely specified this because “is that brandy?” is the worst of tease that would make people think the cast and crew are getting blasted in the middle of a work day.

Of course, this particular tease from Maril led to some really fantastic jokes from Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe (also below), who always tend to have a good sense of humor about the sort of stuff that happens during production. They lead from the top, and really set the mood for everything that happens around them.

For those who do not know, the cast and crew are now a decent chunk into the new season, but they are also far from done with production at the moment. They are going to be at this for a rather long time still, thanks in part to this being a 16-episode season and each individual hour taking a good bit of time to produce. Remember the amount of work that goes into these in between long days, outdoor locations, and often physically and emotionally challenging scenes. The stakes are going to higher than ever moving into this season, as we’re finally going to see the Frasers thrown into the world of the Revolutionary War like never before. Even if they know how it ends, that doesn’t mean that anything is going to be altogether easy for them.

Fingers crossed that we get to see at least the first half of season 7 at some point in early 2023; beyond that, we could be waiting for some time.

Today’s #HeardonSet “Is that brandy?” 🥃

P.S. to be clear, this is a scripted line. We don’t drink on set :) @Outlander_STARZ — Maril Davis (@TallShipProds) June 21, 2022

