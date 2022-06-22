Blue Bloods season 13: Should Erin’s election get a special episode?

Is Erin Reagan going to be elected District Attorney on Blue Bloods season 13? We wish there was a concrete answer to that.

Unfortunately, where we are right now is in a spot where we’re left to question the end result here, alongside how much we’ll even see of said election itself.

We know that, in general, the CBS drama tends to shy away from big event episodes where there is really only one major storyline. The closest thing that we got to this was back at the end of season 11 where Joe Hill’s undercover mission went completely haywire. That was fun! Not only that, but it seemed to be met with mostly-positive reviews from a lot of people out there. It absolutely does feel like there could be an appetite for something more with a similar feel.

With this in mind, we really hope that the writers look to come up with something a little bit similar — think of an episode spent entirely on Election Night, as the Reagans all eagerly await the results. Maybe they are all together. Or, maybe Danny is taking on a really dangerous case in the mist of what his sister has going on. There are a lot of possibilities here, but setting an episode around one life-changing night could be fun!

We don’t want to just assume that we’re going to see Erin win the election just because we care about this character, but it does feel like the right time. She’s been circling this possibility for a long time and it feels like for the writers, putting her in this spot would only be a plus. Consider the conflicts between her and Frank! It would only make things more dramatic, and we think it’d also give a little bit more responsibility to people like Anthony as well.

What do you think we’ll see Erin become the DA on Blue Bloods season 13?

