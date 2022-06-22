America’s Got Talent: Kieran Rhodes sings beautiful original ‘Disengage’

Sometimes, the best moments on an America’s Got Talent stage are the ones featuring original songs. Take, Kieran Rhodes with “Disengage.”

Be sure to follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

We’ll admit that often, we get really frustrated at Simon Cowell when he stops someone in the middle of a performance. We pound our head against the wall and wonder why in the world he’d do something like this. Then, we saw Kieran transition from a Billy Joel cover (which was nice) to a stellar original that was about a period of time when he was depressed. This is a young man who has gone through a lot and yet, he’s still working to get to the other side.

Based on what we heard here, we think Kieran’s going to be around for a LONG time on this show. He’s going to be instantly relatable to a lot of people out there, especially since he’s felt like an underdog for much of his life despite having an immense talent. He emotes really well when he sings and he remains pretty humble through it all.

We also really appreciated some of the advice that Simon gave to him at the end of the performance. It really helped him to understand further that it’s okay to feel like you’re on the outside, but you can fight and work hard to ensure you get a way in.

Related – Be sure to get some other America’s Got Talent coverage

What do you think about Kieran Rhodes and his audition on America’s Got Talent?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







