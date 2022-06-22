America’s Got Talent: Kristen Cruz, singer, wows with stellar audition

Tonight’s new episode of America’s Got Talent wasted little time allowing us to see a powerhouse singer in Kristen Cruz on the stage. What’s pretty funny is the contrast between her performance and the person she was going into it.

After coming out on stage, Kristen introduced herself as someone who got popular online based on her making drinks and singing, often at the same time. It was a silly little quarantine gimmick, but through her audition alone it was clear she was a star. She has a HUGE voice and she knocked this straight out of the park! It’s clear that she still needs to gain confidence, but there is absolutely something here. Even if she had somewhat of a following before stepping out on the stage, this is the sort of contestant AGT should be hunting down: Someone who is humble, relatable, and also capable of pushing herself to the next level. She came across as down-to-earth from start to finish here!

As for how far someone like Kristen could go in this competition, we really don’t think there is a limit to it! We’re talking here about a type of performer that has historically been very popular, and the talent is certainly there to get her to the finale. The biggest thing she’ll need to keep emphasizing is picking the right song — hopefully, she continues to do ones that feel current, and also allow her to show the full extent of her range. (We also hope that she can avoid some ballads that have been done to death.)

It goes without saying really, but Kristen did get a standing ovation from all of the judges. With that in mind, she is in fantastic shape moving into the next round.

