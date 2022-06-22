All Rise season 3 episode 4 preview: Is Sherri leaving? What’s ahead!

Next week on All Rise season 3 episode 4, you’re going to have a chance to see a story titled “Trouble Man.” What’s ahead here?

In true OWN fashion, the network isn’t exactly breaking down the door with information as to what lies ahead here. Yet, we do think that Lola Carmichael’s future will continue to be a big part of the central narrative, just as it’s been for the past few weeks. Why does Simone Missick’s character have to keep going through it? As if things weren’t hard enough on her already…

The biggest question we’ve got entering this episode is simply what’s going to happen in regards to Sherri. Is she really gone from the world for good? There’s at least a concern over that for now, alongside plenty of other things in general. There are more crises coming, and potentially a showdown involving Mark and Luke. This episode could be one of transition for a lot of people and while there’s still some drama coming, rest assured you’ll also still get some lighthearted moments mixed in here and there. What would this show be without them?

Of course, here is where we now go ahead and remind you that if you’re loving the new version of All Rise on OWN, go ahead and watch it love! This is the only way to ensure that the series comes back for a season 4, and that is very much uncertain. We’re just glad for now that OWN took a chance on the series and absolutely hope that more and more people are going to be able to find it there over time. There’s always a period of time in this situation where not everyone is aware that a show is back.

