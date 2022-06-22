Magnum PI season 5: Is NBC the primary revival possibility?

Based on most of the reports that are out there, NBC remains the primary possibility for a Magnum PI season 5 revival. However, is it the only possibility?

It’s been a good stretch of time now since there were reports that the canceled CBS show could find a home there, but within that same report there was also mention of USA. We still are unsure the cable network would be the primary home for the Jay Hernandez series if it returns, largely because they’ve lessened their scripted programming slate over the years. Yet, we do think that they could be involved, including as a venue for repeats shortly after they air on NBC.

As of right now, the only possibilities that have been reported for Magnum PI are the ones within the NBCUniversal family like NBC, USA, and the Peacock streaming service. We still feel like and arrangement involving these three is what will happen in the event the show comes back.

Could there still be conversations happening elsewhere? If you are studio Universal TV and/or CBS, we do think you listen to every offer that is out there. It’s also important to remember that the vast majority of conversations all about future seasons stay private. We’re sure that there have at least been other potential suitors, but a network like NBC still makes the most overall sense. The format of Magnum PI works better at a place where it can air an episode a week; we don’t think it’s a great fit for binge-watching unless the story is revamped in a way where one case is told over several episodes.

The next week should be fairly telling for whatever the future holds. While there’s no guarantee that a deal will get done before cast contracts are currently set to expire, we’d be shocked if there is no other news that comes out.

