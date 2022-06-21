Yellowjackets season 2 filming: Series star gives rough estimate

When is Yellowjackets season 2 going to start filming? This is certainly a question that has been out there for a good while, and the enthusiasm is a testament to the success of season 1. The show ended on an awesome cliffhanger and because of that, we’re all sitting around, super-curious to learn more about what lies ahead. Who was wrapped up with Lottie and her apparent cult in the past? Meanwhile, who is still keeping the traditions alive in the present?

Based on the way that the recent finale wrapped up, it’s understandable to be feeling a good bit of concern.

Based on the way that the recent finale wrapped up, it's understandable to be feeling a good bit of concern.

One of the people seemingly involved in the ritualistic behavior in the present is Taissa, who is played by the fantastic Tawny Cypress. While she could not share any major teasers on what lies ahead for her character to Entertainment Tonight, she did make it clear that filming will kick off in mid-August. She also indicated that she’d love to do more with Melanie Lynskey as Shauna:

“I love working with Melanie, I think we work really well together, so it will be really fun to do more scenes together. Hopefully we have those intimate moments where we get to break down those walls. Those are my favorite moments of season one.”

With the filming timeline for Yellowjackets season 2 being what it is, we’d say that there is a tiny possibility we could see it premiere end of year. Don’t be surprised, though, if it actually ends up releasing in the first few months of 2023 instead. It takes time for a show of this quality to come out, and we’re definitely fine with them not rushing anything along.

Related

What are you most excited for when it comes to Yellowjackets season 2?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around for even more updates.

