Yellowjackets season 2: Christina Ricci hints at craziness to come

We understand that the premiere of Yellowjackets season 2 on Showtime is still a fairly long ways away — but why let that stop us from setting the stage right now? We know that in general, there is a lot of stuff to anticipate across both timelines, and Misty could be at the center of both of them.

What makes this character so interesting at the moment is simply how much she’s the wild-card. We know that she’s not the apparent Antler Queen, and nor was she ever in with some of the more popular girls on the soccer team. In the present, she’s equally an outcast and off in her own world. Yet, she’s also still dangerous and unpredictable. She’s got her own view of the world and we imagine that she could be a key player in events to come.

Speaking in a new interview with Awards Daily, Christina Ricci makes it abundantly clear that the door could be open for more tactics from her character, and we are very-much excited to see what some of those look like:

“I think the crazier it gets, the more fun she’ll be having. Unless somehow she gets thwarted. We haven’t really seen her get thwarted in any way. Things have worked out for her so far.”

Given that season 2 has yet to even begin production, we’re well-aware of the fact that we’re going to be waiting for a good while — and we’re looking forward to presenting a little bit more news every single step of the way.

What do you most want to see when it comes to the Yellowjackets season 2 premiere?

