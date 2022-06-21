Better Call Saul season 6: Giancarlo Esposito on his approach to Gus

There may only be six more episodes to go for Better Call Saul on AMC, but there are going to be some great character moments along the way.

Take, for example, everything we have a chance to see for Giancarlo Esposito as Gus Fring. He’s long been one of the best characters in the Breaking Bad universe, and we are just reminded continuously what makes him so strong. Gus is intelligence, commanding, and he often says a lot without moving his lips. As you would imagine, a lot of that is by design.

In the video below from The Late Late Show with James Corden, Esposito breaks down some of what made the character special to him, and how he deliberately paced out a lot of his words. He really wanted to play Gus opposite to what a lot of the stereotypes are for crime bosses, and realized that the more silence he could add in, the more unsettling it was for the character he was speaking to. There was an intentionality to him that makes him so distinct within the larger TV picture.

It is hard to fathom that Better Call Saul is going to be the final time that we see this character onscreen; alas, we know how his story ends in Breaking Bad, and the only other option is that there will be a prequel. Unfortunately, there is no evidence we’re going to see that at some point in the future, even if the idea will be fun.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Gus through the rest of Better Call Saul season 6?

Giancarlo Esposito (@quiethandfilms) on how he built the character of Gus on @BetterCallSaul pic.twitter.com/FhZGVEVjYT — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) June 21, 2022

