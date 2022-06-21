New Amsterdam season 5: Why is it only 13 episodes?

We’re all currently in a holding pattern, waiting for a premiere date for New Amsterdam season 5 over at NBC. Will we learn it soon? We sure hope so, especially since there are a LOT of big stories we need answers to at the moment.

We know already that the show is on the network’s fall schedule, and that is at least one thing that has us excited. It could be worse; we could be stuck sitting around and waiting until midseason! However, the bad news is that we’re only getting 13 episodes for the final season. There are only so many opportunities to see these characters moving forward.

So why in the world did NBC hand the Ryan Eggold drama such a small order? That’s a great question but, unfortunately, it’s also one without an altogether clear answer. The easiest assumption is just that the ratings for New Amsterdam are not what they were, and this order allows the show to have a proper ending while also allowing the network to have flexibility in order to try out some other programming. One other thing that’s important here is that thanks to this 13-episode season, the show will be above 88 total, which is typically the minimum threshold for series looking to venture out into syndication. This final-season order helps to further guarantee that there is money to be made in the future.

Because this final season IS so short, we have a feeling that the story is going to move forward at a pretty rapid pace. Hopefully, that means learning why Helen decided to not go through with marrying Max on the roof. We still tend to think there’s more going on than we are aware of; or, that’s what we are hoping for at present.

