FBI season 5 episode count: What can you expect?

While we prepare for FBI season 5 to premiere on CBS later this fall, why not have a discussion when it comes to the episode count? Just how many stories can we conceivably expect to get here?

We’ll admit that for season 4, we were rather impressed to see the show end up with a 22-episode run. Given that we’re still in the midst of the global health crisis, there was no guarantee the crime drama would get that much of a burn. Yet, the producers found a way to figure it out, and that’s a pattern that we would love to see continue.

So long as there aren’t any unexpected surprises, we do have a feeling that we’re going to be seeing another 22-episode story that plays out with some twists and turns along the way. We also anticipate something similar for both FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted. Why wouldn’t they do the same number of episodes, if they can?

Of course, it would be great to see a situation where the series got 23 or 24 episodes, but that can be difficult when you consider the production schedule and also the modern-day TV industry. Fewer and fewer shows seem to be getting these sort of episode orders anymore; Grey’s Anatomy and NCIS used to do at least 24, but they haven’t operated in that way since the health crisis first started back in 2020.

While there isn’t THAT much out there in terms of scoop right now on season 5, there is one thing to be excited about in the return of Missy Peregrym as Maggie! We know that the actress was off on maternity leave at the end of season 4, but there’s been a plan to have her come back — hopefully, the character will be doing much better after that sarin gas attack.

