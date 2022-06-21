Stranger Things 4 episode 8 trailer: Vecna’s ominous warning

In just over a week’s time, you are going to have a chance to see Stranger Things 4 episode 8 arrive on Netflix. So how can we describe it? Right now, the answer is pretty clear: Absolute chaos.

If you look below, you can see a full look at the remaining two episodes of the season, one that feature the entire town of Hawkins coming into great peril … and more pressure than ever is put squarely on Eleven’s shoulders. Vecna lets loose a pretty terrifying warning at the end of the clip, and it already feels like the most epic battle of the entire series is upon us. These episodes will be emotional, but there’s no denying they are equally epic when it comes to their scope. So much effort has been put into making these feel theatrical in their approach, and they certainly come with both a theatrical budget and a move-worthy run time. You’re basically getting several episodes’ worth of content crammed into just two.

Hopefully, these events are going to be enough to also tide you over for a long time. We know already that there is a season 5 coming down the road, but there is no premiere date for it as yet. When you think about how long it typically takes to make new episodes in this world, we’re already anticipating that we’ll be stuck waiting around for years to learn what’s coming up next. At least if nothing else, there’s a great opportunity for Stranger Things to go out on its own terms, and we absolutely hope that it’s a triumphant ending to go along with it.

If we had to guess, this will be the final trailer for the upcoming two episodes. From here on out, we could be waiting the rest of the way.

