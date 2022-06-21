Cobra Kai season 5 spoilers: Ralph Macchio offers new tease

We know that Cobra Kai season 5 is going to be coming to Netflix on September 9, and for Daniel LaRusso, it is a nightmare come to life.

Think about it like this — we’ve already seen this guy have to square off against Terry Silver in the past; the last thing that he probably wanted is to do that again in the present. Yet, here we are, preparing for a more epic showdown than ever before. Not only is terry back, but he is actively building an empire of a lot of dojos all across the Valley.

Daniel, moving forward, is going to be doing whatever he can to stop him, and that includes convincing everyone of how dangerous he is. Speaking to TV Insider, here is some of what Ralph Macchio had to say on the subject:

“When you’re the only one who sees something, you come up looking like the crazy person … So, there’s a little bit of [Daniel] trying to make everyone understand how diabolical this guy is.”

William Zabka adds in the interview that there are a lot of great character moments ahead, and we’re sure that is especially true for his Johnny Lawrence. He is going to be heading down to Mexico this season in order to find Miguel, who is chasing information on his biological father. This is probably going to lead to some emotional moments, especially since said father doesn’t even know that Miguel exists.

