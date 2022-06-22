Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2: Is it renewed over at Disney+?

Following the big finale Wednesday, it makes all the sense in the world to wonder about an Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2. Has the show been renewed by Disney+? Or, are we at the end of the road for it already?

Obviously, we much prefer these articles when we have good news to share, as opposed to here where we’ve got no official news at all. Disney has yet to confirm whether or not we’re going to get more of the Ewan McGregor series, though we know that the demand is going to be there from viewers.

Watch our latest Obi-Wan Kenobi video! Take a look below for see what we had to say on the subject of season 1 episode 5. Afterwards, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for your source of not just videos on this show, but the entire Disney+ Star Wars world the rest of the way.

Based on everything that we’ve heard so far across the internet, it’s fairly clear that the cast are interested in coming back for another chapter. The biggest roadblock comes simply via the creative. You can’t just pluck another season of this show out of nowhere; there has to be a good idea that doesn’t change the canon that is already out there.

We’ve said this already, but our personal hope is that we see Obi-Wan navigate somewhat away from Luke and Leia and into some other fascinating parts of his life — it’d be a way to give us a lot more story, and there wouldn’t be anywhere near the same amount of fear that the timeline would be heavily disrupted.

If there is a season 2…

Just don’t expect it for a long time. We already know there are a ton of Star Wars series currently set, so we think we’d be waiting at least a year and a half, if not longer.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Obi-Wan Kenobi right now

What would you most like to see when it comes to an Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 at Disney+?

Share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, stay at the site for even more news. (Photo: Disney+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







