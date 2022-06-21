Motherland: Fort Salem season 3 episode 2 spoilers: ‘The Price of Work’

Are you curious to learn more about Motherland: Fort Salem season 3 episode 2 next week? “The Price of Work” will be a big chapter in this final season — unfortunately, we don’t think anything is about to get any easier for some of these heroes. Remember that in the early going here, we’re seeing a lot of our heroines doing their part to be on the run. It’s about survival first, and then coming up with a solution second. That is, at the very least, the way that we’re looking at things.

Below, you can check out the full Motherland: Fort Salem season 3 episode 2 synopsis with more insight as to what lies ahead:

The group seeks sanctuary in the mysterious Cession. The Unit learns the Camarilla is directly targeting the Mycelium, inspiring them to strike back. Petra and Anacostia work to determine President Wade’s allegiance.

Our hope is that by the end of this episode, we’re going to have a few more updates as to what the endgame here is going to be, and if the witches are going to be able to find a lot of support out there. The easiest assumption that we can make right now is that nothing is going to be easier for these characters soon. After all, that’s just not something that tends to happen in a drama like this! There are romantic stakes, lives in danger, and a political structure that could be toppled at just about any second. We’ll have to see where things go here at the very end.

Hopefully, there are still plenty of viewers along for the ride. It is a shame to see the series end after just three seasons, but we suppose this is a longer run than a lot of shows get these days.

