Yellowstone season 5: Kevin Costner teases what lies ahead (video)

We’re going to have a chance to see Yellowstone season 5 premiere on Paramount Network this fall, and of course, Kevin Costner will be at the center of everything. It’s hard for him not to be! We are talking here about the cornerstone of one of TV’s biggest franchises, and we tend to think that this season will only build and escalate from what we’ve seen so far.

Based on at least some of what we’re hearing from the actor now, it’s going to be as bold and intense as ever.

In the video at the bottom of this article, you can hear Costner dish to Extra a little on what the future will hold for the series, and how nobody has “let their foot off the gas” in terms of producing some fantastic storytelling. That’s a hard thing to do this far into the show’s run! We know that they are at least a few episodes into making the new season right now, but there’s a lot of work still to be done. This is a 14-episode season, making it by far the biggest one that we’ve seen so far.

Meanwhile, Costner did not directly answer anything when it comes to whether or not season 5 would be the final one, but we don’t think that’s going to be the case. While Taylor Sheridan has noted that he knows when the story will end, there hasn’t really been THAT much conversation about it being right now. If we had to guess, we tend to think that we’re going to get at least one more after this upcoming one.

