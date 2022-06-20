Yellowstone season 5 spoilers: Cole Hauser shares filming update!

With Yellowstone season 5 poised to premiere on the Paramount Network this fall, we’re eager to get an update on filming whenever we can! With that in mind, why not turn today to the man behind Rip in Cole Hauser?

Be sure to follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

In a new interview with Gold Derby, the actor reveals that they’ve already wrapped filming the first couple of episodes, and of course he has plenty of praise for what he’s done so far. Remember that Rip and Beth are now married, and that alone should lead to a pretty fascinating dynamic!

Want to make sure you don’t miss any upcoming Yellowstone season 5 video reviews? Then go ahead and SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. That is the #1 way to ensure that you stay up-to-date on all things TV.

Hauser also notes that one of the things he most loves about his place on the show is that he really gets to be immersed in so many different worlds. On one side of the coin, we know that he has a chance to be around the Bunkhouse and do some really fun stuff with them. On the flip side, he also gets to work a lot with Kelly Reilly and Kevin Costner. He really gets to do a little bit of everything and we think season 5 could be one of the most eventful ones yet. He’s going to be mixed-up in virtually every single part of the Dutton Ranch, so could it prove overwhelming to him?

Also, we hope that there are some more chances to see Rip being vulnerable. As tough of a guy as he is sometimes, it’s really nice to peel back the layers and see something a bit softer underneath. It’s a part of what makes him unique!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Yellowstone, including more details on the story ahead

What are you the most excited about when it comes to Yellowstone season 5?

Is there any one thing you’re most hyped-up to check out? Share below! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for even more great updates. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







