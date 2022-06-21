Tom Swift season 1 episode 5 spoilers: The rescue mission?

Next week on Tom Swift season 1 episode 5, you’re going to see an hour of television that’s going to bring all sorts of good stuff to the table. If the writers end up doing this right, “…And The Crashed Cotillion” is going to shock you, astound you, and hopefully make you smile all at once. Tom’s entering this episode with a pretty particular plan, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise at all that something happens that ends up derailing it.

For a few more details right now, you don’t have to look further than the season 1 episode 5 synopsis below:

GAUNTLET THROWN – Tom (Tian Richards), Zenzi (Ashleigh Murray) and Isaac (Marquise Vilsón) are on capsule piece rescue mission #3, and are determined that this time no detours, kidnappings or rogue dates will stop them, that is until Tom receives harsh news from Claire (guest star Brittany Ishibashi). Meanwhile, Lorraine (April Parker Jones) works on finalizing the Tubman Group Cotillion. Lastly, Lino (guest star Donovin Miller) drops a bomb on Isaac. Ruben Garcia directed the episode written by Michael Poisson & Brittany Northcross (#105). Original airdate 6/28/2022.

We’re at a point in the season now where we’ve gotten a reasonably good understanding of who some of these people are beyond Tom so with that, there’s another question that comes to the forefront: Where are they all going to go? What’s going to be the endgame of this season? Is it going to be more rescue missions, or will some other unforeseen threats rise to the forefront? There’s still a lot of time and with that, plenty of chances to explore some new and rather-interesting dynamics across the board.

