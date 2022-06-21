Obi-Wan Kenobi season 1 episode 6 (finale): Will Reva die?

Tomorrow night on Disney+, the moment is here: Obi-Wan Kenobi season 1 episode 6 will arrive with all of its chaos.

So what are we going to see over the course of this? Most likely, a story that features another battle between the title character and Darth Vader. There are a number of things we consider to be great unknowns and yet, this feels like a certainty. It’s hard to imagine us not having a moment to see these two do battle, but we also know that they both survive! Where does the dramatic tension come from?

We’re sure that one of the selling points for this particular episode will be the visual effects associated with such a fight, and we more than understand why everyone will be watching those with bated breath. The actual suspense, however, could come from Reva and whether or not this character makes it out in one peace. Nothing is altogether confirmed when it comes to her future, and there’s a little bit of mystery the series can really build up here.

Personally, we hope that Moses Ingram’s character does make it through alive, largely because it raises the question of what her future could hold. Is there a way to get this character away from trying to kill Darth Vader and onto some other path in life? That feels like the only way that it could naturally continue. After all, if she just remains transfixed on taking out Anakin for the remainder of her life, we do have a pretty good sense already of how that is going to end … and it’s really not altogether great.

Do you think that Reva is going to die at some point during the Obi-Wan Kenobi season 1 finale?

