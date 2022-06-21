Is Mayans MC new tonight on FX? Within this article, we’ll do our best to offer up an answer on that question and while we’re at it, also look to the future!

So where do we start here? Unfortunately, it is by handing out the information nobody probably wants to hear: There is no installment on the air tonight. Last week marked the season 4 finale and with that in mind, we are going to be waiting for a little while to see what the future holds … provided that we even have a future.

This is, unfortunately, where we get to the unfortunate truth that at the time of this writing, there is no formal indication that a season 5 will be happening at the network. It’s obviously something that we’d like to see, but we’re still in wait-and-see mode when it comes to hearing the renewal news. We are optimistic, though, mostly because this is such a marquee show and also because it’d be pretty horrible to end a series like this on some sort of enormous cliffhanger like what we’ve got with that fire. Consider this, as well: This show represents Sons of Anarchy in addition to the new series. If you’re going to end things, you want to ensure that you have the proper time in order to cultivate a worthy tribute.

Provided that we get news on a season 5 over the next few months, our hope is that we will be able to see new episodes at some point in the spring and summer of 2023. It’s a little early to tell if THAT will end up being the final season; we are aware already that FX is losing another big-name show next year in Snowfall. It’d be terrible to lose both of them within the same year.

