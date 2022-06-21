Workin’ Moms season 7 will be final one on Netflix, CBC

For everyone who is excited about Workin’ Moms season 7, let’s just say that the news today is a little bittersweet. There will be a season 7 of the CBC / Netflix comedy. However, it is also going to be the show’s last.

In a statement today, Catherine Reitman, who is the creator, executive producer, and star, had the following to say (per Deadline) about the show saying goodbye:

“To our incredible fans, making this show has been the ride of my life. Philip and I hit the ground, day one of season one, with a three-month old and a two-year-old, watching as we pressed forward on one mission: to tell the stories of four flawed mothers, who dared to be something beyond their nurseries. Going to work every day, whether in the room with our brilliant writers, on set with our extraordinary cast or in post with the best producing team in the business, has cemented in me the importance of telling stories that have meaning, surrounded by artisans who get it … But like any story, there must be an ending. And so, it is with love and gratitude that I’m announcing season seven as our final season. The biggest thank you to our partners, CBC and Netflix, for getting behind a show that points a flashlight into the darkest corners of motherhood. To those of you who’ve stopped me on the street, to share your love of the show – I see you. I hear you. And I thank you. Go get ’em mamas…”

Beyond that, Reitman also posted a video that you can see at the bottom of this article.

The fact that Workin’ Moms made it all the way to a season 7 in the first place is a testament to the entire cast and crew, plus the collaboration that existed between all parties here. Netflix doesn’t have any shows at all that get close to this; typically, we’re lucky if a lot of their comedies get anywhere close to a season 4.

At the moment, we expect that Workin’ Moms season 7 will launch on the streaming service in 2023.

What do you think about Workin’ Moms season 7 being the final one over on Netflix?

