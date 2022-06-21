Halo season 2: When will filming officially kick off?

We know that a Halo season 2 is officially coming to Paramount+, but of course there are plenty of questions as to when that will be. It’s not even confirmed when the start of production will take place at the moment!

Luckily, we do at least have some more information on that now. There are some reports out there via We Got This Covered and other outlets saying that production will kick off this August. That means, given the lengthy filming and post-production time, we are very much a long ways out there.

All of this goes in line with what Master Chief himself in Pablo Schreiber had to say earlier in the year to Collider:

We’ll be filming again this summer. We’re still figuring out exactly what the start date is, but we will be in production by summertime because we have a hard date that we need to be up and running in order to get some location that is weather affected.

At the time of this writing, it is of course far too early to know what season 2 of the series will look or feel like but for the time being, our hope is that we’ll have some more news on it before the end of year. Potentially that could include some new cast members.

In general, we hope that the creative team really looks back at season 1 and realizes more of what worked and what didn’t. From there, they can really make sure that they put together a story that honors the games, and really focuses in on some of the characters who viewers are the most excited about.

Ultimately, we know that there are some viewers pessimistic on the series after season 1. This is a chance to see if the narrative can be turned at all.

