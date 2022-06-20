Chicago Fire season 11: When’s the best time for Med, PD crossover?

There are a lot of things we’d like to see throughout Chicago Fire season 11 but, at least at present, a crossover is high on the list. Why? Well, consider the fact we haven’t had a full one since the onset of the global health crisis! These were always fun as epic events that felt almost cinematic in nature.

We’ve always felt like we would get another one of them at some point, and the reasons why NBC and the producers have shied away from them as of late is pretty simple. There are so many challenges associated with trying to pull something like this off, especially in such difficult times. Yet, we’ve heard time and time again cast and crew members say that they’d like to do more, and we think it’s getting closer to such a moment happening.

To us, the best time to do a crossover, if one is possible, is sooner rather than later. We’ve seen One Chicago do something like this in the past — spend the premieres resolving the cliffhangers, and then get into something big after the fact. The best reason to do it then is because you won’t be interrupting too many other story arcs at that point, and you’re at least taking on the difficult logistics and long shooting days when the weather is better. We don’t think anyone would be as stoked filming around the clock on a crossover in January.

There are also a lot of interesting character plots that the writers could take on in an event that they haven’t before. Take, Dylan Scott’s history with the Chicago Police Department, or seeing how some of the younger Chicago Fire regulars like Violet fit in to the larger picture. Going from Fire to Med and then PD feels like the most natural order for a crossover, but we’ll have to wait and see if that ends up being the case here or not.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago Fire

When do you think is the best time to see a crossover between Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago PD?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







