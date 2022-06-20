Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: How will it be presented?

Pending some sort of terrible delay, the Ted Lasso season 3 premiere is coming later this year. More than likely, you’ll have a chance to see it later this fall. This has been more or less confirmed already, and we’re just waiting for a little more insight on when that will be.

Be sure to follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

We’ve said this before, and we do think it’s worth repeating: We do think we’ll see something more this summer. The show is in the process of filming new episodes right now, and they’re already past the halfway point!

Whenever the premiere date is announced, we’re sure that it will be accompanied by a poster, a teaser, or something else of that ilk. This of course raises another all-important — just what will be the forefront of said poster? How is season 3 going to be promoted? We already know that AFC Richmond is back in the Premier League, so there is no real need to focus primarily on that struggle.

Personally, we think what would make the most sense is what is going on between Ted and Nate. We don’t think it’s necessarily Ted versus Nate, mostly because Coach Lasso himself would never view it that way. Instead, he would look at this as a situation where he let a friend down, and he needs to find a way to get that friend to see the light again. This feels the most appropriate for what this show is, and we could see a real struggle emerging as the rest of Richmond wants to approach a West Ham showdown in a competitive way. Ted, meanwhile, has never concerned himself that much with wins and losses … even if other people do. All of this will be fascinating stuff to hit home further, especially if season is the end.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Ted Lasso right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Ted Lasso season 3 on Apple TV+?

Beyond just that, what do you think will be featured in a teaser/trailer? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







