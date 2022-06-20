Grey’s Anatomy season 19: The timeline for final season decision

Is Grey’s Anatomy season 19 going to be the final one on ABC? We know that’s a question that a lot of people want an answer to. Unfortunately, it’s also one that is rather difficult to answer right now for a multitude of reasons.

Be sure to follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

As so many of you out there are pretty aware at this point, the future of the medical drama lies largely in the hands of Ellen Pompeo. If she wants to keep making the show, we’ll see it continue. Otherwise, we could be at the end. We do think we’re far closer to the end now than the beginning, and we do think we’ve gotta prepare for that final-season announcement somewhere in the back of our mind.

With that being said, we do think that Pompeo, ABC, and the producers very-much want the final season to get its proper due whenever they do decide to wrap things up. With that in mind, we do think that there’s going to be a reasonably amount of care put into a final season announcement, no matter when we end up getting it. That’s why we think we’ll know by either December or January if this is the final season. That’s when there is enough time for the writers to come up with a perfect goodbye to this show.

Is there a chance that the team could come up with a season finale that could work as a series-ender, as well? Sure, but we don’t want that for a series that is almost two decades old. Whenever we do see the end of the road for Grey’s, we hope that there is plenty of time for a story to be cultivated that pays tribute to everything that we’ve seen over the years.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy right now

Do you think that Grey’s Anatomy season 19 is going to be the final one on ABC?

Or, do you think that there’s a chance we’ll get something more after the fact? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







