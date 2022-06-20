Only Murders in the Building season 2: A history lesson?

Isn’t it exciting to know that Only Murders in the Building season 2 is going to premiere a week from tomorrow? We’ve been waiting a long time to see the show back, and we’re sure that there are a lot of mysteries that are set to be explored.

Of course, the central one has to do with the death of the building manager Bunny, and this could of course lead to all sorts of questions when it comes to the Arconia itself.

In order to understand the present, sometimes you have to understand the past — and we tend to think this could become a big part of the season 2 story. Bunny has seemingly been in charge of the Arconia for some time, and a part of what makes this show so special is this bizarre ecosystem that comes out of living in this place. We can easily see Oliver, Charles, and Mabel becoming historians in a way as they work to navigate who would want her killed and why.

On paper, it of course feels easy to say that a LOT of people would want Bunny dead, just on the basis of her disposition or the way that she threatens eviction. However, is being kicked out of a building really a reason to murder someone? That’s one question, and another is that there are really only so many people capable of it. We’re imagining already that season 2 is going to be a lot more ambitious than the first go-around, and we could be seeing a wider range of both suspects and murders.

