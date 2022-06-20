The Time Traveler’s Wife season 2: Rose Leslie, Theo James look ahead

At the time of this writing, there is still not 100% confirmation that The Time Traveler’s Wife season 2 is going to be coming to HBO. With that being said, there are absolutely still reasons for optimism!

Take, for starters, the fact that there is a pretty clear path of what season 2 would be. The show is based directly on the novel, and there aren’t any real plans to continue it beyond those events. With that in mind, it merely makes sense to allow Steven Moffat and the crew to finish the job — the actors also want to come back to play these parts until the end.

Speaking to TV Insider on this very subject, here is just some of what Rose Leslie had to say:

“I would love to be given the opportunity to tell more of the story and to see this arc fulfilled for the both of them … We’d be dis-servicing the book if we weren’t to complete it.”

Meanwhile, Theo James added the following:

“I second that. Obviously, you love to finish the story. It’s always going to be of a limited nature because of what the IP is. It’s not going to be something that goes on season after season, but there’s definitely more to the story and I would love to finish the arc.”

Unfortunately, we know that there are a lot of really-hard times ahead for Clare and Henry if The Time Traveler’s Wife does continue, starting with the fact that Henry dies fairly young. Also, we know the struggles the two characters have to welcome the child, plus how it leads to Henry making a shocking decision that he hides from his wife. Season 1 ended in a joyous way, but there’s no guarantee that season 2 will give us anything close to that.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Time Traveler’s Wife season 2?

Are you optimistic that it’s going to happen? Be sure to let us know in the comments! After you do just that, remember to come back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: HBO.)

