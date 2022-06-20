Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2: Does the writer have some ideas?

Given that the season 1 finale is airing on Disney+ on Wednesday, it makes sense that Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 would be a hot topic. Of course, the irony there is that there’s no guarantee it will happen. Do we think Disney would love the viewership/subscriptions that would come from it? 100%, but we don’t think they will rush to get another story on the air unless it absolutely makes sense.

After all, look at it this way: Where else are Star Wars fans going to go in order to get some entertainment from this world?

We do think that in due time, something more could be announced … but it doesn’t seem like writer/executive producer Joby Harold is thinking that much about it now. Speaking in a new interview on the Deadline Podcast, here is some of what was said on this subject:

“I’m being asked about it constantly … I’ve just been thinking about this for so long as a close-ended story that my mind is so focused on this as a sort of limited [series], that I haven’t thought beyond it … But he’s a great character. They’re all amazing characters.”

As we’ve said in the past already, the thing that would make the most sense for a season 2 is something that takes Obi-Wan far away from the Skywalker saga and allows us to experience some other parts of his life. There’s gotta be a way to explore this guy further without interfering with established canon, right? We suppose it’s also possible to do more with him and Vader, but it’d probably need to be separate from Luke or Leia.

Do you think the Obi-Wan Kenobi season 1 finale is the end for the Leia – Obi-Wan story?

