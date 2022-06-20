America’s Got Talent video: Jannick Holste is far from ordinary magician

Tomorrow night is set to bring another episode of America’s Got Talent to the table, and it’s one featuring magician Jannick Holste.

What can we say about this guy? Well, he’s completely bonkers. He’s a magic act that seems to be based on dance moves, good vibes, and an absolute love for all things Heidi Klum — including her music. (We didn’t even know until this moment that Heidi had ever recorded a song!) The entire thing is cheesy, but it’s cheesy in a good way! His dance moves are fun and the magic is effective. It’s not the best magic we’ve ever seen, but it’s almost like that’s not the point here. It’s about the presentation mostly.

Will America get behind an act like this? We think there’s at least a reasonable chance of it! We think that one of the things that people are really looking for right now is an opportunity to watch stuff that makes them feel good. There’s nothing that complicated about what Jannick does, but he makes you smile while you watch him and sometimes, that’s enough. This is a really fun routine and we’re excited to see what else he could bring to the table down the road. We do think there’s a reasonably good chance that he will make it to the live shows.

One of the things that we have at least learned over the years with AGT is that voters love magic acts. There’s a reason why we’ve seen multiple winners come from this category! They also tend to have more time to do their thing than some other acts, and that helps to forge a greater connection more often than not.

