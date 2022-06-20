Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 3 promo: Is Pope getting arrested?

After last night’s epic two-hour premiere TNT unveiled a first look at Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 3 — and there is definitely a lot to dive into here.

So where should we start here? Of course, it makes sense to get more into what’s going on with Pope. We know that the investigation into Catherine Belen’s death is ongoing and while the promo we saw after the episode was for the rest of the season, it does seem like some more problems are coming the character’s way before too long. (Of course, this would happen right after everything we just saw with him and the skate park.)

How bad are things going to get? Well, it looks like Pope’s going to allow himself to get arrested at some point! He’s had a really difficult life, but we don’t think he’s going to be able to use Smurf’s manipulations as much of a defense at this point. He will have the rest of the Cody Boys supporting him, but we tend to think that this is only going to go so far.

Also, this teaser show’s Craig’s son getting kidnapped at one point, plus J getting himself into another romantic entanglement — not that this should shock anyone out there based on what we’ve seen from him over the years. This one was predictable the moment we saw things play out in the premiere.

Is the end of this series going to be a bloodbath?

That’s something we are absolutely expecting to see play out; don’t be shocked if at least one major character dies by the end of it.

