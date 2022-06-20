In the Dark season 4 episode 4 spoilers: ‘Hard Pill to Swallow’

Nest week on In the Dark season 4 episode 4, you are going to see a story play out titled “Hard Pill to Swallow.” Do you want to know a little more about it? This is an episode that will feature, to the surprise of no one, another surprise coming Murphy’s way. What makes this one stand out, though, is that she can’t really control how it initially happens.

Be sure to follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

Below, you can take a look at the In the Dark season 4 episode 4 synopsis to get a few more details all about what lies ahead:

STAY ON YOUR TOES – Gene (Matt Murray) and Josh (Theodore Bhat) take a swing at tying Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) to their latest case and end up with something completely unexpected meanwhile, Felix (Morgan Krantz) tricks Max (Casey Diedrich) into revealing what he has been hiding and Leslie (Marianne Rendón) has to improvise when a plan she put into motion goes off course. Dinh Thai directed the episode written by Corinne Kingsbury (#404). Original airdate 6/27/2022.

So is there a general theme within this hour? It feels like it, with “things not going according to plan” being a good summary. We imagine that there will be some fun in that, but also danger. Those two things do have a tendency to go hand in hand in this world a lot of the time.

One more thing to note

This episode will be the last one before a brief hiatus, which makes some sense given that the Fourth of July is two weeks from today. Even though In the Dark won’t be coming back for a season 5, The CW doesn’t want its ratings to tank — and that would happen if the show were to air on a holiday like that.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to In the Dark right now

Where do you think that things are going to go entering In the Dark season 4 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back. That’s the best way to ensure you don’t miss other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







