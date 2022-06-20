Roswell, New Mexico season 4 episode 4 spoilers: ‘Dear Mama’

Next week on The CW, you will have a chance to see Roswell, New Mexico season 4 episode 4 — a story titled “Dear Mama.” What’s going to be coming up here? Well, this feels like an installment that is bringing you a little bit of everything.

For Liz, she’s going to be in the midst of an investigation that could have some roadblocks, but could also set in motion things that remain through the end of the season. Meanwhile, Maria could be dealing with some incredibly emotional stuff! For more, be sure to check out the full season 4 episode 4 synopsis below:

GUESSING GAMES- Liz’s (Jeanine Mason) work to find out more about a found skin sample hits a roadblock. Meanwhile, Michael (Michael Vlamis) continues to gain Bonnie’s (guest star Zoe Cipres) trust, but Clyde (guest star Andrew Lees) may not be as easily persuaded. Also, Isobel (Lily Cowles) finally finds the courage to be honest with Anatsa (guest star Sibongile Mlambo) and Maria (Heather Hemmens) suffers a devastating loss. The series also stars Nathan Dean, Tyler Blackburn, Michael Trevino and Amber Midthunder. Ben Hernandez Bray directed the episode written by Ashley Charbonnet & Onalee Hunter Hughes (404). Original Airdate 6/27/2022. Every episode of ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

There is one other thing that we should note about this episode before we wrap up: It’s the last one before a hiatus. You can’t be too shocked by that, mostly because the last thing The would want is to air an episode on July 4 — even for a series that they previously canceled.

