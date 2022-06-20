Power Book II: Ghost season 3: Will it set the stage for a spin-off?

We’re hopefully going to have a chance to see Power Book II: Ghost season 3 at some point later this year, but will it set the stage for something more?

To be specific, are we finally going to get something that brings us a little bit closer to the long-awaited Power Book V: Force? This show was announced some time ago and yet, there has barely been any news out there about it. Heck, we have our questions as to whether or not it’s even happening.

Given that we did see a good bit of Rashad Tate during the second season of the drama, it’s fair to assume that he’ll still have more of a role to play here — or, at the very least, that’s what we hope. This is a guy who still wants to be a part of Congress and impact the future in a big, selfish way … and we tend to think that he’ll make at least some of his dreams into a reality.

If the Influence spin-off is in fact still happening, we really think that time is of the essence here! There’s no better opportunity than the present to get this thing off the ground, and we hope that in season 3, we’ll get a better sense of what that would look like and who the players are beyond just Tate. That is, of course, provided that we still get to see the character around in some capacity. Tate’s season 3 involvement remains unclear.

