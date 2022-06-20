The Mandalorian season 3: Will Obi-Wan Kenobi finale offer up a tease?

We’ve already heard that The Mandalorian season 3 finale is going to be coming to Disney+ in February, and of course, we will take news whenever we can get it.

So is there a chance that Wednesday’s Obi-Wan Kenobi finale offers up a teaser or some sort of info as to what lies ahead? We understand the argument for it. This would be one of the biggest Star Wars properties out there working to promote another one; isn’t this something that everyone should really want? In theory, sure.

Of course, the main problem with Disney trying to include something here is finding a way to incorporate it organically without it just feeling like a trailer. The reason why The Book of Boba Fett was included after The Mandalorian season 2 is because it made sense. Meanwhile, the end of Boba Fett was basically a preview for the Pedro Pascal drama. Unless it’s just some obviously-separate tease at the end of the Obi-Wan finale, we’re not sure anything will be included here. If there is something, we think it’s much more likely to be for Andor. Remember that it is taking place a few years after Obi-Wan Kenobi, whereas The Mandalorian is following the events of the original trilogy.

In the end, we suppose we’ll just be happy to have anything when it comes to The Mandalorian season 3 over the next few months — we just don’t want to get excited for something just yet, given that we’re so far away from it premiering.

