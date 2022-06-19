Dark Winds season 1 episode 3 spoilers: Celebration and sorrow

Want to learn a little bit more about Dark Winds season 1 episode 3? Next week’s installment will feature a multitude of mysteries at the same time. Not only that, but life around the reservation doesn’t just stop. There are milestones for important characters as relationships blossom and big questions are answered. The goal throughout this season is to see a full depiction of life — and hopefully get some more answers at the same time. Let’s just say that Leaphorn has a lot to deal with as of right now.

To better prepare for this upcoming episode, we suggest that you go ahead and check out the full Dark Winds season 1 episode 3 synopsis below:

Leaphorn’s niece celebrates her Kinaaldá as Leaphorn retrieves the bodies of the murder victims; Manuelito and Chee investigate the whereabouts of the missing Mormon family.

If you haven’t had a chance to dive into the world of Dark Winds just yet, now is the time to do so — and also tell everyone else that you know! This show is bringing something refreshing to the table with a perspective so rarely seen on television. Often, we see Native Americans relegated to supporting characters or exposition-based fixtures in some larger storylines. Here, they are the storyline and you see their culture play out. A fine example if this is a Kinaaldá, a ceremony has a Navajo girl becomes a woman. There’s a real chance for education here, in addition to of course a shocking mystery that is sure to get only more intense as time progresses.

The hardest thing for us to accept right now is pretty simple: By the end of this episode, we will already be at the halfway point of this season. Why couldn’t we get a little more than six episodes?

