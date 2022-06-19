Chicago PD season 10 premiere date: What makes the most sense?

While we wait for NBC to make an announcement, why not discuss a Chicago PD season 10 premiere date — or, at the very least, a possibility for one?

The first thing that is worth noting here is that we 100% do not expect to see the folks at the network do something altogether revolutionary here, mostly because they don’t need to. They have figured out something that works with One Chicago, and that is premiering the entire lineup on the first Wednesday of the fall season.

As for when that will be this time around, that’s really up to the schedulers to figure out. There are two dates that in their own way, make a certain degree of sense: Wednesday, September 21 and Wednesday, September 28. It really comes down to when NBC wants to kick the season off. We know that Fox went for the week of September 19; however, ABC is kicking theirs off the week of September 26. It’s a little unusual for there to be a divide between networks like this, but that may just be based on how the schedule is falling here.

If Chicago PD does not return before the end of October, it feels fair to say we’d be pretty darn surprised. This is just when it makes the most sense to have the show back! There are so many stories, after all, that it could bring to the table, and we don’t think there’s any reason to keep audiences waiting longer than this. We have to figure out how Voight is doing after the death of Anna, and also what the current state of things is when it comes to the Ruzek / Burgess relationship. They’ve been going through it for such a long time; don’t they deserve happiness at this point?

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago PD right now

What are you the most interested in seeing when it comes to Chicago PD season 10?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for other updates that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







