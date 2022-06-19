Billy the Kid season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Epix?

Following today’s season 1 finale over at Epix, can you expect to see a Billy the Kid season 2 renewal? We’re sure that there will be a desire for more of this particular story. How doesn’t want a sweeping, romantic Western origin story?

Ultimately, this is one of those shows we’re a little surprised is not bigger than it is, mostly because of what we’re talking about here. Yellowstone is one of the biggest shows on TV these days, and because of that we’re seeing a lot of other networks dive a little bit further into this genre. This show is aided further just because it’s focused on a real-life historical figure, someone who becomes notorious as one of the most feared outlaws of all time — even more impressive given that their criminal career was not an altogether-long one.

It can be hard sometimes to know what Epix is going to do with their shows, largely because the bulk of their viewership is not live or easy to identify. Yet, we have seen a great deal of loyalty from them towards some of their scripted shows over time; one thing that is worth noting is that tonight’s episode was promoted as the season finale as opposed to the end of the series. That’s enough to give us hope that some more will be coming in due time.

Do we think that this is a show that will go on for several years on end? Probably not — as so many out there probably know, Billy the Kid did not live to see his 22nd birthday. There is only so much story that can be told here, but there is more to it beyond what we’ve seen from start to finish over the next several weeks.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Billy the Kid right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Billy the Kid season 2?

Do you think we’re going to get a renewal? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Epix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







