Carnival Row season 2 premiere date: Is it still coming to Amazon?

If you are wondering about a Carnival Row season 2 premiere date over at Amazon, we tend to think you are far from alone. A long time has passed since season 1 first aired, and we imagine that there are some thinking that the fantasy drama is more or less gone.

Well, here is where we come to the good news: Season 2 is in fact still coming. Not only that, but filming is complete! There’s still a lot of work to be done in terms of post-production, but hopefully that’s something we will hear more about in due time.

As of right now, the safest assumption to make is that we’re going to be seeing Carnival Row season 2 surface at some point later this year, whether it be in late summer or early fall. Amazon does need to be at least somewhat careful with the timing of the announcement, though, given that they don’t want to run this show against another fantasy series in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. That show could be so massive that almost anything that runs up against it would be buried.

We think in one way or another, there’s at least going to be some premiere-date news announced later this summer, and we’ll have to wait and see what else sort of trickles in after the fact. We do believe that we’re going to get a pretty exciting trailer that feels both accessible to new fans and also familiar to those who have watched season 1. (Of course, this is where we’d suggest a re-watch; it’s pretty understandable if people out there don’t really remember everything that transpired way back when.)

