The Equalizer season 3 premiere date: What’s the most likely day?

We know that we’re at least three months away from The Equalizer season 3 premiering on CBS and yes, that’s absolutely frustrating. There’s still so much more of this show that we would like to see! Unfortunately, the network hasn’t announced a specific premiere date yet and with that, we’re going to be waiting for at least a little while to figure out what they want to do.

So what are the most likely dates for the show to come back? We do think there are at least a few that you can start to circle on your calendar — even if it is in pencil for the time being.

First and foremost, go ahead and consider Sunday, October 2 as the date that makes the most sense. Just go ahead and consider all of the different variables here! If you are the network, you probably want your Sunday-night programming to be one of the latter nights you premiere; that’s just the way that it’s been done for years. You also want to ensure that these shows all come on following an afternoon NFL game, as well. (If the latter isn’t present in this instance, we could also see an October 9 premiere date, as well.) We think you need to premiere The Equalizer early enough that you can get a big chunk of episodes on the air in the fall — that is the best way to capitalize on football!

Are we well aware that you could also premiere the show on September 25? Sure, but that would mean the rest of CBS’ fall season is starting on September 19. We’d love that, but we also recognize that it’s a little bit earlier than what the network often does with a wide array of their shows.

