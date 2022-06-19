NCIS: Los Angeles season 14: Will there be a time jump?

We know that NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 will not be premiering until the fall, but that’s not stopping us from asking big questions today! Take, for example, whether or not we’re going to be seeing a time jump down the road.

On paper, we do think there’s a good chance that something like this will happen, mostly because it makes sense. For starters, there’s no clear reason why season 14 would have to start shortly after the events of the season 13 finale. Most of the major loose ends were tied up and because of that, the writers may feel okay with allowing things to progress a little bit. Callen and Anna could be starting to have conversations about a wedding, just like Kensi and Deeks could be getting used to becoming parents.

For Daniela Ruah and Eric Christian Olsen’s characters in particular, this could be a good opportunity for there to be more of a work-life balance cultivated here. We could see how they’ve managed to juggle their jobs with also being good parents to Rosa. We know that this is not always the easiest thing in the world to do.

Meanwhile, a time jump could give the writers a chance to bring Hetty back to the fold; or, to at least write a story that could introduce a new villain altogether. We’re well-aware that there are others the show needs to revisit, with Kessler topping the list. We can’t say that we’ll see him eventually, but we don’t think the writers will avoid that subject now, especially since Kensi and Deeks have someone they are looking after. They have that additional person they need to protect.

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles season 14?

Do you think it makes some sense for there to be a time jump?

