Is Riverdale new tonight on The CW? Season 6 episode 18 preview

Is Riverdale new tonight on The CW? We know that there’s some pretty crazy stuff coming on season 6 episode 18. The title here, after all, is “Biblical,” and it’s looking as though a ton of plagues are going to be coursing through the town.

Will this episode be the one that really stops Percival and his reign of terror? We’d love to say that this is the case, but the reality here is simple: This isn’t the finale. We don’t think we’re going to see this story stop entirely until we get there.

Unfortunately, we’re not getting any more of the show tonight at all. “Biblical” does not air until next week, so you’re going to have another seven days to sit around and speculate on what could be coming up next! The promo below has some hints, as does the official Riverdale season 6 episode 18 synopsis below:

PERCIVAL’S LATEST MOVE – As the gang plan an event celebrating two of their own, strange biblical plaques around town threaten to put a damper on the special day. KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Mädchen Amick, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Erinn Westbrook and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Ronald Paul Richard directed the episode written by Janine Salinas Schoenberg & Brian E. Paterson (#618).

We know already that season 6 is going to be setting the stage for the final chapter of this show premiering in 2023; with that in mind, prepare for the writers to swing for the fences in the next several episodes. Things are going to get weird, crazy, and probably twisted in ways that we haven’t quite seen before. We just hope that along the way, the writers don’t lose sight of the relationships that really have defined the story over time.

