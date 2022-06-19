Only Murders in the Building season 2: New post lays out Bunny suspects

In just over a week’s time the Only Murders in the Building season 2 premiere is going to arrive on Hulu — and it goes without saying we’re excited! There’s a lot of dramatic/unpredictable stuff coming around the corner, especially when it comes to Bunny’s death.

Who killed the building manager? It’s definitely a fascinating mystery, mostly because it feels like this someone a lot of people have a motive to take out. Remember that she’s responsible for evicting people and she’s also got a pretty sour disposition. We don’t think that she’s made a lot of friends, and the only people we can assume to be innocent here are Mabel, Charles, and Oliver.

In a new post on Twitter below, you can see the show lay out some of the most interesting suspects. One of them we’re excited to meet is an an art gallery owner by the name of Alice, who is played on this show by Cara Delevingne. Then, there’s also Shirley MacLaine coming on board as Bunny’s mother, and we’re excited to see her in every second possible. MacLaine is a living legend, and it’s quite the remarkable feat that the show managed to get her on board to begin with.

We know that we’re going to be getting a couple of season 2 episodes at once and then after that, the series will transition over into more of a weekly rollout. There are a lot of big questions to be raised and mysteries to be solved — suffice it to say, we’re ready to dive head-first into every single one of them with this outstanding cast.

Who do you think Bunny’s killer could be moving Only Murders in the Building season 2?

#WhoKilledBunny? Everyone's a suspect. No one has a clue. Stream the new #OnlyMurders season June 28 on Hulu. — 🧩 Only Murders returns June 28 🕵🏻‍♀️ (@OnlyMurdersHulu) June 16, 2022

