Is Barry new tonight on HBO? A look at the season 4 future

Is Barry new tonight on HBO? Is there a lot more to dive into when it comes to the Bill Hader’s show’s future?

There is absolutely no denying that this past episode was both exceptional and devastating. We’ve known for a while that there would be consequences to some of Barry’s actions; it is pretty hard for there not to be when you consider some of the stuff that he’s done.

Unfortunately, there is no more of the show tonight, and that means we’re stuck waiting for a long time to see the aftermath of everything that’s transpired. At the end of season 3, Gene went against Barry, leading to that big arrest. Now, we have to wonder just how long he’s going to stay behind bars! We don’t think that the writers would like for him to be in this position forever, but we also don’t think they are necessarily going to rush through such a cliffhanger, either. We don’t think that Barry would survive very long in prison, but that’s probably not the point here.

From what we heard last week, the fourth season is currently being written, which means that we’re a good ways off from when it is eventually going to premiere. Hader will direct every episode, so there’s going to be a lot of effort he puts into every single story from here on out. We do think there will be a smaller hiatus than what we got between season 2 and season 3, but we tend to think a lot of people would expect that. After all, there’s no immediate onset of a global health crisis to deal with this time around.

Hopefully, some more details on what lies ahead will be released before too long; once there is more to report on, we will absolutely have that for you here.

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Barry season 4?

Are you sad that the show is not on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

