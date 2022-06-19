I Love That for You season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Showtime?

Following the big finale today, can you expect to see an I Love That for You season 2 renewal at Showtime? Or, are we officially at the end of the road?

Be sure to follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

From the get-go, we will say that we’ve wanted this show to be a big success. Vanessa Bayer is fantastic and is one of our favorite Saturday Night Live cast members we’ve had a chance to see in a rather long time. This show is also funny at times and poignant at others; who ever thought we’d get a compelling show based around home-shopping networks?

At this time of this writing, however, the future here remains a little unclear. This is a series that has a unique premise and there’s of course potential for a whole lot more, but it also seems to be flying under the radar a little bit. There are actually some interesting parallels between this and Kidding, another Showtime comedy series that had a dedicated audience. Unfortunately, I Love That for You doesn’t have the same exact star power — Bayer’s a beloved name in comedy circles, but Jim Carrey is one of the biggest stars of the past few decades. It’s hard to determine what Showtime is going to do here. They don’t release streaming data for any of their shows and we do think that this series has gone a bit under the radar. It feels more like something that, with the right marketing, could get a little more attention after the fact. We’ll just have to wait and see if that actually happens.

If we do get a season 2 renewal here, the earliest we would assume the show would air is at some point in 2023. We know that Showtime would like for their series to air on an annual basis, even if doing that can at times be easier said than done. It would at least be easier with this show than one like Yellowjackets, which requires a lot of on-location filming outdoors and an enormous cast.

Do you want to see an I Love That for You season 2 renewal at some point down the road?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







