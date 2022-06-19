Obi-Wan Kenobi season 1 episode 6 (finale): A Princess Leia canon debate

With the finale for Obi-Wan Kenobi season 1 arriving on Disney+ this Wednesday, what better time than the present for a debate?

Be sure to follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

In particular, the big thing we’re left to thinking about here is if there’s any more story involving “Ben” and Princess Leia; is this going to be the final time the two see each other?

Watch our new Obi-Wan Kenobi video! Take a look below for some thoughts on the most-recent episode of the series now. After you check that out, remember SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! That is, after all, the best way to ensure you don’t miss anything else.

The reason why we pose this question is because there are plenty of people out there who want to see a season 2 of the series. However, there are some pretty obvious why Leia and Obi-Wan’s story needs to be wrapped up. We saw during A New Hope that Leia spoke about Obi-Wan in a pretty formal way, which makes us think that there is at least some emotional distance between the two of them. That doesn’t necessarily mean that they can’t have seen each other again; it’s possible that she may be speaking formally just in case other people stumble upon it. However, the more time the two spend together, the harder it will be to believe the canon of the Original Trilogy.

We’ve loved getting to spend more time embracing the Skywalker origin story for A New Hope this season, but it also feels like this may need to be it. Absolutely there could be another season of this show, but it’d have to be a totally new kind of story. Obi-Wan does have a life beyond Luke, Leia, and Anakin; why not spend some time diving a little more into that? It’d be nice to get a totally new and surprising adventure.

Related – Check out more scoop on Obi-Wan Kenobi, including more thoughts on what could be next

Do you think the Obi-Wan Kenobi season 1 finale is the end for the Leia – Obi-Wan story?

Share right away in the comments! After you do just that, stay at the site for even more updates. (Photo: Disney+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







