Better Call Saul season 6 episode 8 teaser: Who is Mike talking to?

Today AMC has unveiled a new teaser for Better Call Saul season 6 episode 8, and this one absolutely has us wondering things. Take, for example, this one when it comes to Mike: Who is he talking to?

If you look below, you can see a video that puts Jonathan Banks’ character front and center. He is seemingly at the lab, and the question “what to do with you?” is asked. The way that Mike is speaking almost makes us wonder if the question is rhetorical.

Watch our latest Better Call Saul video! Take a look below for all of our thoughts on season 6 episode 7, including of course the death of Howard Hamlin. After you watch it, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for other discussions the rest of the way.

What we wonder is if Mike is talking in terms of what to do with a dead body. Is it possible that Jimmy ends up bringing Howard’s body to Mike, and he finds a way to properly dispose of it? This is not an area of expertise Bob Odenkirk’s character excels in, and if he did bring this to Mike, it would create a rather interesting dynamic. Jimmy would owe Mike a great deal, and that could further cement him working alongside him and Gus. Of course, the flip side of this is that Jimmy already has ties now to Lalo, and working with Gus would put him in an even trickier position with him.

Is it possible that Mike is also talking about Lalo? Sure, given that we don’t know what happened to that character within the Breaking Bad timeline. (Read more about that over at the link here.) Remember that there are six episodes remaining in the series (a thought that makes us devastated), and that we’ll get to see everything play out again starting on Monday, July 11.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Better Call Saul season 6 episode 8?

Who do you think Mike could be talking to here? Share right now in the comments! After you do that, stick around for some other updates on the series. (Photo: AMC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







